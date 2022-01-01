Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve french toast

Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Bread French Toast$14.00
Our famous banana bread, sliced bananas & strawberries, fresh whipped cream, warm maple syrup (vegetarian)
More about Bizou
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sticks$11.00
Battered & fried French toast sticks, served with mascarpone & berry medley
More about Beer Run
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Coconut Chocolate Ganache French Macarons (5pk)$15.00
Bowerbird's signature French Macarons! These passover friendly variety feature a classic almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching a coconut milk-based chocolate ganache.
Product details: Dairy free. Gluten free. Grain free. Contains almonds.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop
Multiverse Kitchens image

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$14.00
Thick Cut French Toast, Fried Egg, Bacon and Maple Syrup
More about Multiverse Kitchens

