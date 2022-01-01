French toast in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve french toast
More about Bizou
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$14.00
Our famous banana bread, sliced bananas & strawberries, fresh whipped cream, warm maple syrup (vegetarian)
More about Beer Run
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|French Toast Sticks
|$11.00
Battered & fried French toast sticks, served with mascarpone & berry medley
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Toasted Coconut Chocolate Ganache French Macarons (5pk)
|$15.00
Bowerbird's signature French Macarons! These passover friendly variety feature a classic almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching a coconut milk-based chocolate ganache.
Product details: Dairy free. Gluten free. Grain free. Contains almonds.
|Toasted Coconut Chocolate Ganache French Macarons (5pk)
|$15.00
Bowerbird's signature French Macarons! These passover friendly variety feature a classic almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching a coconut milk-based chocolate ganache.
Product details: Dairy free. Gluten free. Grain free. Contains almonds.