Fried rice in Charlottesville

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

Thai Fried Rice$14.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
﻿Jasmine rice, egg, white onion, tomato, stir-fried, w/scallions & cucumber slices.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas,carrots, tomatoes, onions, cashew nuts.
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

Maru Fried Rice$14.00
Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.
R1 Thai Fried Rice image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

R1 Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried with jasmine rice, eggs, onions, peas, and carrots. Served with scallions, fresh tomato, and cucumber.
