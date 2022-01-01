Greek salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.