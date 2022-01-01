Greek salad in Charlottesville

84370224-f72f-46f6-92d4-f9cf9e63f567 image

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$9.00
romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olive, feta, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, kalamata olives, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
More about The Brick Oven
The Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.00
Crispy Romaine hearts mixed with feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions served with our signature creamy Greek dressing.
More about The Brick Oven

