Grilled chicken salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Multiverse Kitchens image

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wedge Salad$14.00
More about Multiverse Kitchens
Item pic

 

Fabio's NY Pizza - High Street

1551 E High Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad Combo
House salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
House salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.
More about Fabio's NY Pizza - High Street

