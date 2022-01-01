Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gumbo in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Gumbo
Charlottesville restaurants that serve gumbo
Kitchenette Sandwich Shop
920 9 1/2 Street NE, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Gumbo - CUP
$4.00
Gumbo - PINT
$8.00
More about Kitchenette Sandwich Shop
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
Avg 3.9
(943 reviews)
gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra
$18.00
served over rice, side of bread
More about Rapture
