Gyoza in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve gyoza

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Japanese Dumpling
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Pork Gyoza image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pork gyoza serve with homemade sweet chili sauce
More about Monsoon Siam

