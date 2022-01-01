Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Ginger)$3.49
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Mint)$3.49
More about Ivy Provisions
Item pic

 

Multiverse Kitchens

1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snowing in Space Mr. Tea Cherry Hibiscus Tea$4.50
More about Multiverse Kitchens

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Garlic Parmesan

Eggplant Salad

Beef Salad

Tiramisu

Curry Puffs

Bratwurst

Beef Noodles

Hummus

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston