Hibiscus tea in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Hibiscus Tea
Charlottesville restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(352 reviews)
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Ginger)
$3.49
Pure Hibiscus Tea (Mint)
$3.49
More about Ivy Provisions
Multiverse Kitchens
1747 Allied Street, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Snowing in Space Mr. Tea Cherry Hibiscus Tea
$4.50
More about Multiverse Kitchens
