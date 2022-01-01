Hummus in Charlottesville

Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
Hummus image

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
