Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve katsu

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN - 722 Preston Avenue Ste.103

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KATSU DON$16.00
(Limited Time) Japanese style Breaded-fried-chicken-cutlet over rice with Egg-Mirin-soy sauce.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN - 722 Preston Avenue Ste.103
Item pic

 

Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville

1001 West Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Katsu Fish (4)$6.99
Tilapia coated with our seasoned house batter, pressed with panko, and fried for extra crispness
Chicken Katsu Tender (4)$6.99
Crispy chicken tenders coated with our house panko topped with our sweet and savory katsu sauce
More about Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Charlottesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Bratwurst

Fried Rice

Fish Sandwiches

Mango Sticky Rice

French Toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

Muffaletta

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston