Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Consumer pic

 

The White Spot

1407 University Avenue, University

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro - Lamb$10.00
More about The White Spot
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LIMITED TIME - Lamb Gyro$11.99
Pita Bread, Seasoned Lamb & Beef, house-made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese
More about Ivy Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Piccata

Shrimp Salad

Cake

Cucumber Salad

Baked Mac And Cheese

Curry

Cherry Pies

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston