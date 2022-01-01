Lasagna in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|LASAGNA
|$10.99
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
|KIDS LASAGNA
|$5.49
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Homemade Lasagna
|$12.00
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Homemade Lasagna
|$14.00
Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
|Kids Lasagna
|$6.00