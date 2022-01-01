Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve lasagna

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
LASAGNA$10.99
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta and baked with mozzarella
KIDS LASAGNA$5.49
Layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, marinara and ricotta baked
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Lasagna$12.00
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
b1a06fc8-d634-421b-92ec-786570266a6a image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Lasagna$14.00
Signature marinara or meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, eggs, garlic, salt & peppers layered between lasagna noodles. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Kids Lasagna$6.00
More about The Brick Oven
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
- Bologenese Lasagna$15.95
- Spinach Lasagna$14.95
- Meat Lasagna$14.95
More about Mona Lisa Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chai Lattes

Cookie Dough

Rice Soup

Grits

Beef Soup

Spaghetti

Chicken Sandwiches

Thai Fried Rice

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston