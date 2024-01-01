Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Leche cake in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Leche Cake
Charlottesville restaurants that serve leche cake
Brazos Taco Bar
1133 Emmet St N, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Cake
$7.00
Topped with whipped cream and dulce de leche
More about Brazos Taco Bar
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Tres Leches cake
$7.00
Topped with whipped cream and dulce de leche
More about Brazos Tacos
