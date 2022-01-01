Mac and cheese in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville
|Mac And Cheese
|$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|baked mac and cheese
|$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
Pronto!
104 14th St. NW, Charlottesville
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
House made macaroni, three cheese sauce. Choose your style.
Mane Course Sandwiches
179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville
|Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.