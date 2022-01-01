Mac and cheese in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac And Cheese image

 

The Wool Factory

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac And Cheese$5.00
Macaroni in house-made cheese sauce (yellow cheddar, white cheddar, and goat gouda) topped with with garlic herb crumble
More about The Wool Factory
The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
More about The Fitzroy
Kids Mac And Cheese image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac And Cheese$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
Mac & Cheese image

 

Pronto!

104 14th St. NW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$10.99
House made macaroni, three cheese sauce. Choose your style.
More about Pronto!
Mane Course Sandwiches image

 

Mane Course Sandwiches

179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni Loaded in a smooth Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Made with Real Cheddar Cheese & Whole Milk.
More about Mane Course Sandwiches

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Veggie Burgers

Gnocchi

Pear Salad

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Steak Frites

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston