Macarons in Charlottesville

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Bowerbird Bakeshop Macarons$3.25
From out friends over at Bowerbird Bakeshop - rotating flavor selection.
Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Bday Cake Sprinkle Party Macaron (Not gf)$3.00
*NOT gluten-free: contains cake* Bowerbird's signature French Macarons feature an almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching a flavored Italian Buttercream or chocolate ganache.
*contains small traces of alcohol*
WaHoo French Macarons, 5pk$15.00
Five of Bowerbird Bakeshop's signature French Macarons in orange and blue! Flavors will include orange creamsicle and salted almond chocolate ganache.
Golden Milk Macaron$3.00
*gluten-free* Bowerbird's signature French Macarons feature an almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching an Italian Buttercream or chocolate ganache.
