Macarons in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve macarons
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Bowerbird Bakeshop Macarons
|$3.25
From out friends over at Bowerbird Bakeshop - rotating flavor selection.
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Bday Cake Sprinkle Party Macaron (Not gf)
|$3.00
*NOT gluten-free: contains cake* Bowerbird's signature French Macarons feature an almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching a flavored Italian Buttercream or chocolate ganache.
*contains small traces of alcohol*
|WaHoo French Macarons, 5pk
|$15.00
Five of Bowerbird Bakeshop's signature French Macarons in orange and blue! Flavors will include orange creamsicle and salted almond chocolate ganache.
|Golden Milk Macaron
|$3.00
*gluten-free* Bowerbird's signature French Macarons feature an almond flour & meringue-based shell sandwiching an Italian Buttercream or chocolate ganache.