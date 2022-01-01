Margherita pizza in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve margherita pizza

LG margherita pizza image

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG margherita pizza$16.00
Crushed tomatoes, basil and hand pulled mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Pizza Sauce Ingredient:
Crushed tomatoes and salt.
More about matchbox
Pizza Margherita image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
More about Luce
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$15.00
A 12 inch pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
More about Vivace
Riverbirch Restaurant image

 

Riverbirch Restaurant

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$13.00
More about Riverbirch Restaurant
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza - olive oil / tomato / mozzarella / basil$11.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

