Margherita pizza in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve margherita pizza
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|LG margherita pizza
|$16.00
Crushed tomatoes, basil and hand pulled mozzarella. Vegetarian.
Pizza Sauce Ingredient:
Crushed tomatoes and salt.
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Pizza Margherita
|$13.00
10" pizza- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
[vegetarian]
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Pizza Margherita
|$15.00
A 12 inch pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
Riverbirch Restaurant
630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00