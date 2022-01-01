Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve mushroom salad

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

Mushroom Salad 🌶🌶$13.00
*Contains fish sauce! NOT Vegan possible but naturally Gluten Free!*
Fresh mushrooms sliced, with garlic, mint, scallions, jalapeños, and Thai chilies tossed and pounded with fish sauce, fermented fish sauce, sugar, and lime juice. Garnished with fresh cucumber slices. Served with sticky rice (non-sweet).
Umma's - 200 West Water Street

200 Water Street West, Charlottesville

Mushroom Salad$9.00
Pan-seared oyster and shiitake mushrooms glazed in garlic tare, topped with crispy leek
