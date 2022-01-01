Mushroom salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve mushroom salad
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Mushroom Salad 🌶🌶
|$13.00
*Contains fish sauce! NOT Vegan possible but naturally Gluten Free!*
Fresh mushrooms sliced, with garlic, mint, scallions, jalapeños, and Thai chilies tossed and pounded with fish sauce, fermented fish sauce, sugar, and lime juice. Garnished with fresh cucumber slices. Served with sticky rice (non-sweet).