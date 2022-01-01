Omelettes in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve omelettes
Blue Moon Diner
606 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Mediterranean Omelette
|$11.00
3 eggs, folded around feta, tomato, spinach, bell pepper, and capers, served with choice of side
|Your Omelette
|$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
|Apple Omelette
|$11.00
3 eggs, folded around papa weaver's sausage, blue cheese, granny smith apple, served with choice of side
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Powerhouse Omelette
|$12.00
All-natural bacon & ham, red peppers, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, & smoked gouda. Served with fresh fruit & toast
|Zorba Omelette
|$11.00
Local egg omelette with organic spinach, olives, tomatoes with feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit & toast