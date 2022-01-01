Omelettes in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Omelette$11.00
3 eggs, folded around feta, tomato, spinach, bell pepper, and capers, served with choice of side
Your Omelette$8.00
3 eggs, folded around your choice of fillings, and side
Apple Omelette$11.00
3 eggs, folded around papa weaver's sausage, blue cheese, granny smith apple, served with choice of side
Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Powerhouse Omelette$12.00
All-natural bacon & ham, red peppers, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, & smoked gouda. Served with fresh fruit & toast
Zorba Omelette$11.00
Local egg omelette with organic spinach, olives, tomatoes with feta cheese. Served with fresh fruit & toast
