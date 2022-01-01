Pad thai in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Pad Thai image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$11.50
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
More about Chimm St
Pad Thai - D image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai - D$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
More about Monsoon Siam
N1 Pad Thai (GF) image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
N1 Pad Thai (GF)$11.50
Choice of protein wok fried in a tangy tamarind sauce with thin rice noodles and egg. Served with fresh bean sprouts, scallions, and chopped peanuts. It's GLUTEN FREE.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

