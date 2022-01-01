Pad thai in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pad thai
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sliced red tofu, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Pad Thai
|$11.50
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallion, stir-fried in our tangy Chimm Pad Thai sauce, served w/chopped peanuts & lime.
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Pad Thai - D
|$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)