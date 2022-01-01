Panang curry in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve panang curry
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Panang Curry 🌶🌶
|$15.00
(Naturally Gluten Free)
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns.
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)
|$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and fried tofu.
|Panang Curry CHICKEN
|$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.