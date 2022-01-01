Panang curry in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve panang curry

Panang Curry 🌶🌶 image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry 🌶🌶$15.00
(Naturally Gluten Free)
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, garnished w/sliced kaffir lime leaf, a sprig of red bell pepper, & a couple steamed broccoli crowns.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN) image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry FRIED TOFU (VEGAN)$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and fried tofu.
Panang Curry CHICKEN$10.50
Nutty Panang curry paste, coconut milk, red bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf, and sliced chicken.
More about Chimm St

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Pies

Tacos

Short Ribs

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Risotto

Sliders

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston