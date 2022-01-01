Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papaya Salad (NO Modifications)$8.00
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad (GF) (NO Modifications)$8.00
Green papaya, carrot, string bean, tomato, & garlic in a salty/lime dressing.
- THAI STYLE 🌶 : slightly sweet w/peanuts on top
- ISAN (NorthEastern Thailand) STYLE 🌶 🌶 🌶 🌶 : VERY spicy & w/fermented fish sauce
Perfect with sticky rice! [+$2]
Sticky rice found in the Extras section.
More about Chimm St
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$9.00
Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps skewer. (Can not make Vegan)(Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)
More about Monsoon Siam
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D1 Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$6.00
Strips of shredded green papaya, carrots, string beans, and tomatoes tossed in a thai spicy lime dressing.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

