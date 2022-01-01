Papaya salad in Charlottesville

Green papaya, carrot, string bean, tomato, & garlic in a salty/lime dressing.

- THAI STYLE 🌶 : slightly sweet w/peanuts on top

- ISAN (NorthEastern Thailand) STYLE 🌶 🌶 🌶 🌶 : VERY spicy & w/fermented fish sauce

Perfect with sticky rice! [+$2]

Sticky rice found in the Extras section.

