Papaya salad in Charlottesville

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Papaya Salad (NO Modifications)
|$8.00
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Papaya Salad (GF) (NO Modifications)
|$8.00
Green papaya, carrot, string bean, tomato, & garlic in a salty/lime dressing.
- THAI STYLE 🌶 : slightly sweet w/peanuts on top
- ISAN (NorthEastern Thailand) STYLE 🌶 🌶 🌶 🌶 : VERY spicy & w/fermented fish sauce
Perfect with sticky rice! [+$2]
Sticky rice found in the Extras section.
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Papaya Salad
|$9.00
Julienne green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts, spicy lime dressing with shrimps skewer. (Can not make Vegan)(Contain with fish sauce)(Gluten free)