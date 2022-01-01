Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastelito in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pastelito

PASTELITOS image

FRENCH FRIES

GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY

817 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.9 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PASTELITOS$2.50
Puff pastry filled with your choice of guava or guava & cream cheese
More about GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY
Beer Run image

 

Beer Run

156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Basic City Cuban Pastelitos Sour 4pk 16oz can$13.99
More about Beer Run

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Fettuccine Alfredo

Crispy Duck

Calamari

Turkey Wraps

Vegetable Soup

Bulgogi

Gyoza

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston