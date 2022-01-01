Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pastelito in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Pastelito
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pastelito
FRENCH FRIES
GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY
817 W Main St, Charlottesville
Avg 4.9
(449 reviews)
PASTELITOS
$2.50
Puff pastry filled with your choice of guava or guava & cream cheese
More about GUAJIROS MIAMI EATERY
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(1429 reviews)
Basic City Cuban Pastelitos Sour 4pk 16oz can
$13.99
More about Beer Run
