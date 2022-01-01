Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

Blue Moon Diner

606 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50
More about Blue Moon Diner
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop - Tenth Street Warehouses

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Peanut Butter Rye Cookie$3.00
A chewy peanut butter cookie accented with red miso paste, nutty rye flour, and then rolled in crunchy turbinado sugar and
white sesame seeds.
$1 off our signature cookies 1pm-3pm on THURSDAYS. Discount will auto-apply to cookies at check out.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop - Tenth Street Warehouses

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Filet Mignon

Tiramisu

Short Ribs

Chopped Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston