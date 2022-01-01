Peanut butter cookies in Charlottesville
Bowerbird Bakeshop - Tenth Street Warehouses
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Miso Peanut Butter Rye Cookie
|$3.00
A chewy peanut butter cookie accented with red miso paste, nutty rye flour, and then rolled in crunchy turbinado sugar and
white sesame seeds.
$1 off our signature cookies 1pm-3pm on THURSDAYS. Discount will auto-apply to cookies at check out.