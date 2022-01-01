Penne in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlottesville restaurants that serve penne

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA$11.99
Penne pasta in a creamy mushroom meat sauce.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Penne Bolognese$20.00
Penne pasta and house made bolognese sauce and baked with three cheeses
Our bolognese sauce is made with local beef and house made sausage.
Side penne pesto$10.00
Penne alla Pesto$19.00
Penne pasta with house-made pesto with a touch of cream, made with pine nuts
More about Vivace

