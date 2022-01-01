Philly cheesesteaks in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$9.00
Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
More about Rapture
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|philly steak & cheese
|$14.00
provolone, onions, & bell peppers on a sub roll