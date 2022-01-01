Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$9.00
Thinly sliced steak, lettuce, mayo, grilled onions, & provolone on a sub bun, toasted in wood fired brick oven for our signature flavor. Served with Chips or Pasta Salad. May Substitute Fries or a Side Salad for an additional $2.
More about The Brick Oven
Rapture image

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
philly steak & cheese$14.00
provolone, onions, & bell peppers on a sub roll
More about Rapture
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK image

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Green Leaf, Roma Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Provolone
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

