Pho in Charlottesville

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

Pho$11.00
***We may substitute Pad Thai noodles if we run out of fresh Pho noodles when we run out of fresh Pho noodles.
**Due to shortage of beef we may sub our usual flank cut w/sirloin until flank becomes available again. Thank you for your understanding! ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
(Vegan / Gluten Sensitive Possible - Click option below)
Thin rice noodles in our traditional Vietnamese pho broth(s), with sliced white onions & diced scallions on top. served with fresh bean sprouts*, Thai basil, jalapeños, & lime on the side. (*Consumer advisory.) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Pho image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

Pho$11.00
Selected cuts of beef (other protein selections available), thin rice noodles, sliced onions and scallions in a clear bone broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, thai basil, sliced jalapenos and lime. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
