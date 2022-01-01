Po boy in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve po boy
The Piedmont VA
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Redeye Oyster Po-Boy
|$19.00
Fried Virginia oysters, cajun aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted baguette, fried egg, old bay fries
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Po’ Boy
|$14.00
Corn-chip encrusted catfish, coleslaw, remoulade, and pickles on a pretzel roll. Served with a choice of side.
