Pork belly in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli (NO MODIFICATION)
|$18.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and garnished with Thai chili. Served w/ jasmine rice.
|Pork Belly Garlic Stir-Fry (NO MODIFICATION)
|$18.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with LOTS of garlic and topped w/ scallion and cilantro. Served with steamed broccoli on the side and jasmine rice.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly
|$17.00
Bork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..
|Pork Belly Num Tok
|$12.00
Salad Grilled pork Belly or flank beef, tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing. (Can not make Vegan)
|Ka Pow Pork Belly
|$17.00
Pork Belly, string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy basil garlic sauce.
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Pork Belly Plate
|$20.00
Sliced pork belly grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, ssam sauce and daily banchan.
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly
|$17.50
Pork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..
More about Bizou
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
crispy sweet potatoes, cherry mostarda, miso mayo
[gluten-free]