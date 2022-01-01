Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli (NO MODIFICATION)$18.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli and garnished with Thai chili. Served w/ jasmine rice.
Pork Belly Garlic Stir-Fry (NO MODIFICATION)$18.00
NO MODIFICATIONS
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with LOTS of garlic and topped w/ scallion and cilantro. Served with steamed broccoli on the side and jasmine rice.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly$17.00
Bork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..
Pork Belly Num Tok$12.00
Salad Grilled pork Belly or flank beef, tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro and spicy lime dressing. (Can not make Vegan)
Ka Pow Pork Belly$17.00
Pork Belly, string bean, onion, red pepper, serano, basil, in a spicy basil garlic sauce.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Plate$20.00
Sliced pork belly grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet, served with rice, lettuce wrap, ssam sauce and daily banchan.
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
Monsoon Siam image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ka Pow Crispy Pork Belly$17.50
Pork Belly, green chili, red peppers, onions, String bean, fresh basil..
More about Monsoon Siam
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$16.00
crispy sweet potatoes, cherry mostarda, miso mayo
[gluten-free]
More about Bizou
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly & Shishitos$16.00
pan-roasted shishito peppers, crispy-fried pork belly served over romesco sauce
More about Kardinal Hall

