Pudding in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pudding
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Coconut Pudding
|$4.50
Always vegan and gluten free!
A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
|Chia Pudding
|$5.00
coconut milk, chia, maple, vanilla, blueberries, strawberries.
|Coconut Tapioca Pudding
|$7.00
Served Cold. Gluten Free.
Mango, coconut milk, tapioca pearls, vanilla, matcha, sesame seeds.
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Coconut Pudding 3pcs
|$4.50
Always vegan and gluten free!l
A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|Sw3 Coconut Pudding
|$5.00
Special Thai style pudding. A tad sweet and a tad savory. *dairy free
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Croque Monsieur-Inspired Croissant Bread Pudding
|$3.50
Cubes of rye croissant dough mixed with prosciutto, swiss cheese, parsley, and black pepper.