Pudding in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pudding

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Pudding$4.50
Always vegan and gluten free!
A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Item pic

 

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chia Pudding$5.00
coconut milk, chia, maple, vanilla, blueberries, strawberries.
Coconut Tapioca Pudding$7.00
Served Cold. Gluten Free.
Mango, coconut milk, tapioca pearls, vanilla, matcha, sesame seeds.
More about Botanical Fare
Chimm St image

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Pudding 3pcs$4.50
Always vegan and gluten free!l
A Thai favorite dessert of 3 delicious small cups of custard-y goodness with a tapioca bottom layer and a sweet, slightly salty coconut cream topping.
More about Chimm St
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sw3 Coconut Pudding$5.00
Special Thai style pudding. A tad sweet and a tad savory. *dairy free
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Croque Monsieur-Inspired Croissant Bread Pudding$3.50
Cubes of rye croissant dough mixed with prosciutto, swiss cheese, parsley, and black pepper.
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop
Banner pic

 

Harvest Moon Catering

3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread & Butter Pudding$7.00
Bread pudding with creme anglaise.
More about Harvest Moon Catering

