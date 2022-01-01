Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pumpkin cheesecake in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
Avg 4.5
(64 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
$7.00
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake with whipped cognac cream
More about Luce
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
Avg 4.5
(690 reviews)
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$8.00
whipped cream, warm caramel sauce
(vegetarian)
More about Bizou
