Pumpkin cheesecake in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$7.00
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake with whipped cognac cream
More about Luce
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$8.00
whipped cream, warm caramel sauce
(vegetarian)
More about Bizou

