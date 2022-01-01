Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Botanical Plant-Based Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Slice$8.00
More about Botanical Plant-Based Fare
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake$7.00
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake with whipped cognac cream
More about Luce

