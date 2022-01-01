Quiche in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve quiche
More about Bizou
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Spanakopita Quiche
|$12.00
Free range eggs, spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs, dressed baby greens (vegetarian)
More about Milli Coffee Roasters
Milli Coffee Roasters
400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Sausage Pepperjack Quiche
|$6.00
Crustless quiche with JM Stock Black Pepper Garlic Sausage, Bell Peppers, and Pepperjack Cheese.
|Mediterranean Quiche
|$6.00
Crustless quiche with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, onions, garlic and feta cheese.
|Bacon Cheddar Quiche
|$6.00
Crustless quiche with bacon and cheddar cheese.