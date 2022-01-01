Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve quiche

Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Spanakopita Quiche$12.00
Free range eggs, spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs, dressed baby greens (vegetarian)
Banner pic

 

Milli Coffee Roasters

400 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Pepperjack Quiche$6.00
Crustless quiche with JM Stock Black Pepper Garlic Sausage, Bell Peppers, and Pepperjack Cheese.
Mediterranean Quiche$6.00
Crustless quiche with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, spinach, onions, garlic and feta cheese.
Bacon Cheddar Quiche$6.00
Crustless quiche with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Quiche Lorraine TO GO$24.00
Bacon, ham, and gruyere. Can't get much better than that!
Quiche Slice TO GO$6.75
Veggie Quiche & Salad TO GO$10.00
Spinach and Feta
