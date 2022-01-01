Ravioli in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$10.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
|KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)
|$5.49
Cheese filled pasta in house made marinara sauce.
|SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA
|$14.99
Beef filled ravioli in a crumbled sausage, fresh spinach, red wine and tomato sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Meat Ravioli
|$14.00
Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.00
Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$6.00
More about Luce
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Pesto Mushroom Ravioli
|$12.00
Ricotta oyster mushroom ravioli, mushrooms, spinach, pesto, tomatoes, Parm
More about Vivace
PIZZA
Vivace
2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville
|Ravioli Rosati
|$19.00
Alfredo and marinara sauce combined over 6 cheese ravioli
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|Chicken & Prosciutto Ravioli, 1 lb
|$12.95
Egg pasta stuffed with chicken, prosciutto, shallots, mascarpone and ricotta cheese
1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
|Mushroom Ravioli, 1 lb
|$11.95
Mushroom pasta stuffed with ricotta & romano cheese, wild & button mushrooms
1 lb. Frozen, serves 3-4 people
|Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, 1 lb
|$11.95
Red pepper pasta stuffed with ricotta, smoked mozzarella cheese and red peppers
1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville
|Ravioli Con Al Rosmarino
|$21.00
Cheese Ravioli, Chicken, Rosemary, Roasted Tomatoes, Shallots, Pine Nuts, Artichokes, Pecorino, Creamy Gorgonzola
|PICCOLI RAVIOLI
|$9.00