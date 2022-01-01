Ravioli in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlottesville restaurants that serve ravioli

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI$10.99
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cooked and smothered in Vinny’s white Alfredo sauce
KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI (3)$5.49
Cheese filled pasta in house made marinara sauce.
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI AMATRICIANA$14.99
Beef filled ravioli in a crumbled sausage, fresh spinach, red wine and tomato sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Ravioli$14.00
Meat ravioli with your choice of of our signature marinara, meat, alfredo, pesto, olive oil & garlic, butter or none. Served with Garlic Toast and Garden Side Salad with your choice of dressing.
Cheese Ravioli$13.00
Cheese ravioli with your choice of marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Served with garlic bread and garden salad with your choice of dressing.
Kids Cheese Ravioli$6.00
More about The Brick Oven
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Mushroom Ravioli$12.00
Ricotta oyster mushroom ravioli, mushrooms, spinach, pesto, tomatoes, Parm
More about Luce
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Rosati$19.00
Alfredo and marinara sauce combined over 6 cheese ravioli
More about Vivace
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Prosciutto Ravioli, 1 lb$12.95
Egg pasta stuffed with chicken, prosciutto, shallots, mascarpone and ricotta cheese
1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
Mushroom Ravioli, 1 lb$11.95
Mushroom pasta stuffed with ricotta & romano cheese, wild & button mushrooms
1 lb. Frozen, serves 3-4 people
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, 1 lb$11.95
Red pepper pasta stuffed with ricotta, smoked mozzarella cheese and red peppers
1 lb. Frozen, Serves 3-4 people
More about Mona Lisa Pasta
Item pic

 

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli Con Al Rosmarino$21.00
Cheese Ravioli, Chicken, Rosemary, Roasted Tomatoes, Shallots, Pine Nuts, Artichokes, Pecorino, Creamy Gorgonzola
PICCOLI RAVIOLI$9.00
More about BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$16.90
Our wild mushroom ravioli, pan seared and served with your choice of homemade spinach alfredo or pesto cream sauce
More about Timberwood Tap House

