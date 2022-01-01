Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Rice Bowls
Charlottesville restaurants that serve rice bowls
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Rice Bowl
$2.00
More about MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
No reviews yet
Rice Bowl
$6.00
rice, sweet potatoes, avocado, cucumber
More about Botanical Fare
