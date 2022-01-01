Roast duck in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve roast duck

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Peking Duck (Thai Style)
House-roasted Peking style Duck! Whole or 1/2 orders, served w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sp4 Roasted Duck Curry(GF)$16.00
Roasted duck in red curry with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck$16.00
Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

