Roast duck in Charlottesville

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Roasted Peking Duck (Thai Style)
House-roasted Peking style Duck! Whole or 1/2 orders, served w/our house soy-ginger sauce.
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|Sp4 Roasted Duck Curry(GF)
|$16.00
Roasted duck in red curry with pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and thai basil leaves. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
|Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck
|$16.00
Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.