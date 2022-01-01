Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Roti in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Roti
Charlottesville restaurants that serve roti
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Roti Dip
$7.00
Roti
$3.50
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville
No reviews yet
Roti
$3.00
Rolled out whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor oven
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti
Philly Cheesesteaks
Macarons
Fish And Chips
Greek Salad
Noodle Soup
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston