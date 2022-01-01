Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve roti

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Dip$7.00
Roti$3.50
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roti$3.00
Rolled out whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor oven
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Parmesan

Spaghetti

Philly Cheesesteaks

Macarons

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Noodle Soup

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston