Salmon in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve salmon
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Pan Roasted Salmon (gf)
|$26.00
Pan Roasted Salmon served with Sweet Potato and Kale Hash, Maple Vinaigrette, Fennel and Arugula Salad
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|broiled salmon
|$18.00
fennel orange salad, thinly sliced crispy potatoes, lemon vinaigrette
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$25.00
roasted root vegetables, mustard cream [gluten-free]
The Local
824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville
|Wasabi Pea Crusted Salmon
|$25.00
Edamame rice pilaf, cucumber slaw, house made yuzu-ginger hoisin glaze
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
|Salmon Siena
|$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, & fresh asparagus