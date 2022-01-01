Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve scallops

Hamiltons' At First and Main image

 

Hamiltons' At First and Main

101 West Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SCALLOPS$14.00
More about Hamiltons' At First and Main
Siren image

 

Siren

247 Ridge McIntire Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops$30.00
Seared scallops, roasted Romanesco, cherry tomatoes, corn puree, bacon and almond bread crumbs
More about Siren

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Pancakes

Tuna Salad

Macarons

Catfish Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Kimchi

Cookie Dough

Pappardelle

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston