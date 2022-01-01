Shrimp salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville
|Salad - Shrimp
|$11.45
"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|D3 Shrimp Salad
|$8.00
Shrimp, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
TAPAS
Bizou
119 W Main St, Charlottesville
|Crispy Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Fried Crispy Shrimp on Arugula with Julienne Vegetables, pickled red onions, and a spicy sweet dressing
Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston
917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville
|Salad - Shrimp
|$11.45
"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."