Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

1820 Abbey Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Shrimp$11.45
"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
D3 Shrimp Salad$8.00
Shrimp, red onions, scallions, and cilantro tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Bizou image

TAPAS

Bizou

119 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Salad$16.00
Fried Crispy Shrimp on Arugula with Julienne Vegetables, pickled red onions, and a spicy sweet dressing
More about Bizou
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

917 A Preston Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad - Shrimp$11.45
"A Salad with a Shrimp Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Roast Duck

Margherita Pizza

Pasta Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston