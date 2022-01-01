Soft shell crabs in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Punim (Soft Shell Crab)
|$23.00
Crispy Soft shell crab (2), Choice of sauce: -"yellow curry, egg, onions, scallions, basil." -"Spicy basil sauce, Chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, fresh basil , Bed with Rice Paper.
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Pu Nim (Soft Shell Crab)
|$19.00
Crispy Soft Shell Crab(2), Choice of Sauce 1.Yellow curry Sauce, egg, red pepper, scallion, onion and basil.
2.Spicy Basil Sauce, chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, basil serve with rice paper. (Contain with fish sauce)
|Soft Shell Crab(1)
|$7.00
|Kao Soi Soft Shell Crab
|$22.00
Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage and two soft shell crabs