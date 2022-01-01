Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Punim (Soft Shell Crab)$23.00
Crispy Soft shell crab (2), Choice of sauce: -"yellow curry, egg, onions, scallions, basil." -"Spicy basil sauce, Chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, fresh basil , Bed with Rice Paper.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Monsoon Siam image

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pu Nim (Soft Shell Crab)$19.00
Crispy Soft Shell Crab(2), Choice of Sauce 1.Yellow curry Sauce, egg, red pepper, scallion, onion and basil.
2.Spicy Basil Sauce, chili, onion, string bean, red pepper, basil serve with rice paper. (Contain with fish sauce)
Soft Shell Crab(1)$7.00
Kao Soi Soft Shell Crab$22.00
Egg noodles, yellow curry sauce, topped with crispy noodles, red onions, cilantro, scallions, pickled cabbage and two soft shell crabs
More about Monsoon Siam
Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$20.00
More about Passiflora
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sp2 Soft Shell Crab$16.00
Deep fried soft shell crab with roasted chili paste, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves, onions, & garlic. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Kale Salad

Beef Noodles

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Soup

Pho

Risotto

Fried Rice

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston