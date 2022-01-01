Spaghetti in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
|KIDS SPAGHETTI
|$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
|KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI
|$6.49
Spaghetti in our meat sauce and topped with mozzarella and baked until golden.
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville
|Baked Spaghetti
|$12.95
More about The Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
The Brick Oven
1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
|Baked Spaghetti
|$14.00
Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
|Spaghetti
|$13.00
Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Drunken Spaghetti Chicken 🌶🌶
|$11.50
You heard correctly! Spaghetti stir fried in our house stir fry sauce (*NOT VEGAN, contains oyster, mushroom soy, dark soy), with garlic, red peppers, jalapeños, Thai Basil. Medium-Hot spice. Add chili oil if you’d like it spicier!