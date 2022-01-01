Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAKED SPAGHETTI$10.99
Spaghetti, with Meat Sauce, baked with Mozzarella
KIDS SPAGHETTI$5.49
Comes with meat sauce
KIDS BAKED SPAGHETTI$6.49
Spaghetti in our meat sauce and topped with mozzarella and baked until golden.
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

 

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Spaghetti$12.95
More about Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

The Brick Oven

1966 Rio Hill Ctr, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Baked Spaghetti$14.00
Speghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo or pesto, topped with mozzarella chesse and baked in wood fired oven. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
Spaghetti$13.00
Spaghetti pasta with your choice of Sauce - marinara, meat, alfredo, or pesto. Served with garlic bread and garden side salad with your choice of dressing.
More about The Brick Oven
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Spaghetti Chicken 🌶🌶$11.50
You heard correctly! Spaghetti stir fried in our house stir fry sauce (*NOT VEGAN, contains oyster, mushroom soy, dark soy), with garlic, red peppers, jalapeños, Thai Basil. Medium-Hot spice. Add chili oil if you’d like it spicier!
More about Chimm St
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Spaghetti$6.00
More about Luce
Vivace image

PIZZA

Vivace

2244 Ivy Road, Charlottesville

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.00
4 meatballs, house-made marinara
Side of Spaghetti Aglio$9.00
Olive oil, garlic, pecorino romano, black pepper and parsley
Side of Spaghetti with Butter$8.00
More about Vivace

