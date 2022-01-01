Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$8.49
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices
served with chips of garlic bread
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
creamy herbed garlic spread served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with shaved parmesan
More about Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
Item pic

 

matchbox

2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Artichoke + Spinach dip$12.00
Mozzarella, roasted garlic and tortilla chips. Gluten sensitive.
Allergies: Dairy
Ingredients: Heavy cream, cream cheese, chicken base, roasted garlic, pepper jack cheese, grana padano, spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, salt.
More about matchbox

