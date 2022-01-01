Spinach and artichoke dip in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$8.49
Blend of spinach, artichoke, cheese and spices
served with chips of garlic bread
PIZZA • SALADS
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
20 Elliewood Ave, Charlottesville
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
creamy herbed garlic spread served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with shaved parmesan
matchbox
2055 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Artichoke + Spinach dip
|$12.00
Mozzarella, roasted garlic and tortilla chips. Gluten sensitive.
Allergies: Dairy
Ingredients: Heavy cream, cream cheese, chicken base, roasted garlic, pepper jack cheese, grana padano, spinach, artichokes, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, salt.