Spinach pizza in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve spinach pizza
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|LG SPINACH PIZZA
|$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
|SM SPINACH PIZZA
|$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
|Special: Spinach and Feta Pizza
|$16.00
Spinach, mozzarella, feta, olive oil, dill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mona Lisa Pasta
921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville
|LG Spinach & Gorgonzola PIZZA
|$20.00
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
|Small Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizza
|$10.50
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust