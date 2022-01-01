Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve spinach pizza

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG SPINACH PIZZA$17.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
SM SPINACH PIZZA$13.99
A Tuscan “white pizza” tradition! Mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and Spinach.
Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Special: Spinach and Feta Pizza$16.00
Spinach, mozzarella, feta, olive oil, dill
Mona Lisa Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mona Lisa Pasta

921 Preston Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)
Takeout
LG Spinach & Gorgonzola PIZZA$20.00
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
Small Spinach & Gorgonzola Pizza$10.50
Fresh Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Mozzarella-Provolone on Garlic oil Crust
