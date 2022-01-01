Steak frites in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve steak frites
GRILL
Rapture
303 E Main St, Charlottesville
|steak frites
|$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
Shadwell's
1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville
|Steak Frites
|$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
FRENCH FRIES
The Local
824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
Grilled “Seven Hills” New York strip, horseradish-artichoke béchamel, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, house made fries and green beans