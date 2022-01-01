Steak frites in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve steak frites

Item pic

GRILL

Rapture

303 E Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 3.9 (943 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
steak frites$23.00
locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, house-cut fries, braised collards
More about Rapture
baaa1160-274a-423c-9d38-bb9466926d9e image

 

Shadwell's

1791 Richmond Road, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$30.00
Martinated Hanger Steak, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Choice of House Crafted Steak Sauce or Chimichuri.
More about Shadwell's
The Local image

FRENCH FRIES

The Local

824 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (2764 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$25.00
Grilled “Seven Hills” New York strip, horseradish-artichoke béchamel, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, house made fries and green beans
More about The Local
Brasserie Saison image

 

Brasserie Saison

111 E Main. St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (387 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$30.00
Grilled with Maitre d'Hotel Butter, French Fries (GF)
More about Brasserie Saison

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Pepperoni Pizza

Apple Salad

Fried Rice

Margherita Pizza

Pear Salad

Greek Salad

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston