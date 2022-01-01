Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve steak salad

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville image

 

Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville

241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Local Steak Salad$17.00
5oz local grass-fed beef, local greens tossed with hickory syrup vinaigrette, topped with bleu cheese, watermelon radish, red onion, sliced apple, roasted tomato, garlic bread crumbles
More about Kardinal Hall
Consumer pic

 

Timberwood Tap House

245 Merchant Walk Ave,Ste 100, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.50
marinated, grilled and sliced skirt steak, house greens, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese, crispy onion rings, and ranch
More about Timberwood Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chopped Salad

Cheese Fries

Yellow Curry

Margherita Pizza

Pho

Brulee

Curry

Spinach Pizza

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston