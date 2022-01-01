Steak salad in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Charlottesville
241 Connor Dr,Unit L,Hollymeade Town Center,, Charlottesville
|PHILLY STEAK CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
Sliced rib-eye grilled with onions, over crisp romaine, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Kardinal Hall
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Local Steak Salad
|$17.00
5oz local grass-fed beef, local greens tossed with hickory syrup vinaigrette, topped with bleu cheese, watermelon radish, red onion, sliced apple, roasted tomato, garlic bread crumbles