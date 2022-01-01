Stew in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve stew
MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar
412 East Main Street, Charlottesville
|Bulgogi Stew
|$18.00
Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef with mixed vegetables and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth, served with rice and daily banchan.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Classic Beef Stew (Quart)
|$9.99
Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup
(Served Chilled)
|Classic Beef Stew
|$4.99
Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup