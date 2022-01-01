Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve stew

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar image

 

MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Stew$18.00
Marinated thin sliced ribeye beef with mixed vegetables and glass noodles in a sweet soy sauce broth, served with rice and daily banchan.
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Beef Stew (Quart)$9.99
Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup
(Served Chilled)
Classic Beef Stew$4.99
Beef, potatoes, mirepoix, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cabernet sauvignon, beef stock, worcestershire, Vermont maple syrup
