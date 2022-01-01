Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve sticky rice

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian image

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Sticky Rice & Mango$6.00
Always vegan and gluten-free!
Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice and topped w/
sweet coconut cream & toasted mung bean seed.
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$7.00
Vegan*
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice & Mango$6.00
Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice and topped w/
sweet coconut cream & toasted mung bean seed.
More about Chimm St
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$7.00
Vegan*
More about Monsoon Siam
Item pic

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sw2 sticky rice & Thai custard (contains EGG) (gf)$5.00
a sweet Thai custard ,egg, sugar and coconut milk. served with sweet sticky rice sprinkled with roasted mung beans.
Sw1 Sticky Rice & Mango$5.00
Steamed sweet sticky rice with coconut milk, served with half a ripe mango and sprinkled with toasted mung beans.*dairy free
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Thai Tea

Risotto

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Pad See

Cheese Pizza

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston