Sticky rice in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve sticky rice
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Sweet Sticky Rice & Mango
|$6.00
Always vegan and gluten-free!
Thai short-grain glutinous rice infused with green pandan leaf juice and topped w/
sweet coconut cream & toasted mung bean seed.
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Vegan*
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Sticky Rice & Mango
|$6.00
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Vegan*
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|Sw2 sticky rice & Thai custard (contains EGG) (gf)
|$5.00
a sweet Thai custard ,egg, sugar and coconut milk. served with sweet sticky rice sprinkled with roasted mung beans.
|Sw1 Sticky Rice & Mango
|$5.00
Steamed sweet sticky rice with coconut milk, served with half a ripe mango and sprinkled with toasted mung beans.*dairy free