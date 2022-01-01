Tacos in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Wool Factory
The Wool Factory
1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville
|Smoked Mushroom Tacos
|$12.00
Radishes, enchilada sauce, flour tortillas
More about CONMOLE
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
|Vegetarian Tacos
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas. organic green beans. avocado mousse. pico de Gallo. salsa picante
More about Passiflora
Passiflora
422 E Main Street, Charlottesville
|Tacos
|$12.00
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Aioli, Scallions, House-made Corn Tortillas. With choice of protein.
More about Guajiros Miami Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Guajiros Miami Eatery
817 W Main St, Charlottesville
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico