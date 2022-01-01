Tacos in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tacos

Smoked Mushroom Tacos image

 

The Wool Factory

1837 Broadway St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Mushroom Tacos$12.00
Radishes, enchilada sauce, flour tortillas
More about The Wool Factory
CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Tacos$11.00
2 corn tortillas. organic green beans. avocado mousse. pico de Gallo. salsa picante
More about CONMOLE
Passiflora image

 

Passiflora

422 E Main Street, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$12.00
Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Aioli, Scallions, House-made Corn Tortillas. With choice of protein.
More about Passiflora
BREAKFAST TACOS image

FRENCH FRIES

Guajiros Miami Eatery

817 W Main St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.9 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST TACOS$9.95
2 scrambled eggs, steak, cheese, and French fries served in corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro aioli and queso fresco + a side of mom's pico
More about Guajiros Miami Eatery
Asado Wing and Taco Company image

 

Asado Wing and Taco Company

1327 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
One Taco$6.60
One Taco$6.58
Two Tacos$11.58
More about Asado Wing and Taco Company

