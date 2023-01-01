Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Tamales
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tamales
CONMOLE
816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville
Avg 4.6
(120 reviews)
Meat Tamales
$10.00
Corn based tamales. chicken, chipotle mole wrapped in banana leaf. (contains gluten)
More about CONMOLE
Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Chicken Tamales (3)
$9.99
More about Enigma Jalisco
