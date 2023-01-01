Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve tamales

CONMOLE image

 

CONMOLE

816 Hinton Ave, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Tamales$10.00
Corn based tamales. chicken, chipotle mole wrapped in banana leaf. (contains gluten)
More about CONMOLE
Consumer pic

 

Enigma Jalisco

325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tamales (3)$9.99
More about Enigma Jalisco

