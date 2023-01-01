Taquitos in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Charlottesville restaurants that serve taquitos
Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Taquitos Mexicanos (4)
$11.99
Order of four fried taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Served with salad.
More about Enigma Jalisco
Brazos Tacos
925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville
No reviews yet
Kids Taquitos
$3.95
More about Brazos Tacos
