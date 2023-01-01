Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve taquitos

Consumer pic

 

Enigma Jalisco

325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos Mexicanos (4)$11.99
Order of four fried taquitos, two beef and two chicken. Served with salad.
More about Enigma Jalisco
Item pic

 

Brazos Tacos

925 2nd St SE, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Taquitos$3.95
More about Brazos Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Tom Kha Soup

Sliders

Patty Melts

Garlic Chicken

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

Chicken Curry

Cobbler

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1223 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston