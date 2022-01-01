Thai tea in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville
|Thai Tea
|$4.50
Our house-brewed sweet Thai iced tea with your choice of half and half or [+1] make it vegan with coconut milk. Perfect to pair with spicy food!
Help us reduce on single-use plastic! Choose a glass bottle for your Thai tea, return it when you pick up your next order, and we will refund $2 off your bill for each bottle!!
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Thai Lemon Ice Tea
|$4.00
|Thai Tea
|$3.50
Thai Ice Tea
More about Chimm St
Chimm St
946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville
|Thai Tea Gelato (2 scoops) by Splendora’s
|$5.50
Thai Tea Gelato (2 scoops) made by Splendora’s
|Thai Tea
|$4.50
Our house-brewed sweet Thai iced tea with your choice of half and half or [+1] make it vegan with coconut milk. Perfect to pair with spicy food!
More about Ivy Provisions
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|Thai Tea - 16oz
|$3.50