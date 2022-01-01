Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian

365 Merchant Walk Square Building 1400 Suite 400, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$4.50
Our house-brewed sweet Thai iced tea with your choice of half and half or [+1] make it vegan with coconut milk. Perfect to pair with spicy food!
Help us reduce on single-use plastic! Choose a glass bottle for your Thai tea, return it when you pick up your next order, and we will refund $2 off your bill for each bottle!!
More about Chimm - Thai & SouthEast Asian
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Lemon Ice Tea$4.00
Thai Tea$3.50
Thai Ice Tea
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Chimm St

946 Grady Avenue Suite O, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Gelato (2 scoops) by Splendora’s$5.50
Thai Tea Gelato (2 scoops) made by Splendora’s
Thai Tea$4.50
Our house-brewed sweet Thai iced tea with your choice of half and half or [+1] make it vegan with coconut milk. Perfect to pair with spicy food!
More about Chimm St
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea
Thai Ice Tea
More about Monsoon Siam
Ivy Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea - 16oz$3.50
More about Ivy Provisions
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$3.75
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

